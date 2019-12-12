Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Don’t miss Festival Ballet’s The Nutcracker at PPAC

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nutcracker costumes stolen_386788
main bkg
bkg

It’s that time of year! Festival Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Providence Performing Arts Center Dec. 13 – 15.

This morning ‘The Rhode Show’ was LIVE at PPAC as Michaela Johnson gave us a preview of what audiences can expect this weekend.

For more info, visit: https://festivalballetprovidence.org/2019-2020-season/the-nutcracker/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com