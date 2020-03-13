Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Don’t miss “Emma” in theaters now

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

It’s a delightfully entertaining re-imagining of the classic Jane Austen comedy about finding your equal while pursuing your ultimate happiness.

Directed by Autumn de Wilde and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Will recently had the chance to chat with both about this wonderful new film in theaters now.

Learn more: focusfeatures.com/emma

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com