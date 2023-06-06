Dogtopia Warwick is excited to join Animal Talk for the second year in a row to bring you a multi-rescue adoption event taking place Saturday, June 10th, from 11am – 2pm. It promises to be a fun day with lots of dogs looking for a forever home plus awesome dog vendors, too. This *People only event* takes place at Dogtopia Warwick, 30 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick.
Joining us on The Rhode Show today with more info were David Giardino, Owner Dogtopia Warwick, and Karen Kalunian from Animal Talk.
For more info, visit: https://www.dogtopia.com/
