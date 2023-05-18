Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We Be Jammin’ and the Cranston Police Special Projects Community Outreach invites everyone to the Cranston Spring Fest this Sunday in Rolfe Square. Join them as 100 crafters, exhibitors, food trucks, beer garden kids activities and much more will be on hand. It’s fun for the entire family and pets are welcome.
This morning we welcomed Cranston Police Sgt Justin Dutra and Mayor Ken Hopkins to chat more all about it.
For additional info, head to: https://webejamminevents.com/upcoming-events/
