If your child is looking to take to the stage and pursue a passion for live performance, this could be their chance! On September 10, Trinity Rep will hold children’s auditions for their annual Holiday production of “A Christmas Carol” at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in South Attleboro.

For more info, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/2022-kids-auditions/ OR https://www.cardis.com/!