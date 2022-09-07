Attention young actors! Now is your chance to potentially take to the stage as Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses will be hosting auditions for “A Christmas Carol” as part of Trinity Rep’s annual production.

Auditions will be taking place this Saturday, September 10, from 9am – 12noon at the Cardi’s in S. Atttleboro and are open to children ages 8 – 12 who will be 12 years or younger through the entire run of the show.

For additional info, head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/a-christmas-carol-childrens-auditions-to-be-held-september-10/