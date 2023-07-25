Attention fight fans, this is one you won’t want to miss as Gary Balletto, Jr. is seeking his first World Title at CES MMA 74 this Saturday night at The Historic Park Theatre in Cranston. How does this native Rhode Islander feel about competing for the title in his hometown? He joined us on The Rhode Show this morning along with his father, Gary Balletto, Sr., to talk about what this opportunity means to him and his family.
For more info, visit: https://cesfights.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.