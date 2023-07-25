Attention fight fans, this is one you won’t want to miss as Gary Balletto, Jr. is seeking his first World Title at CES MMA 74 this Saturday night at The Historic Park Theatre in Cranston. How does this native Rhode Islander feel about competing for the title in his hometown? He joined us on The Rhode Show this morning along with his father, Gary Balletto, Sr., to talk about what this opportunity means to him and his family.

For more info, visit: https://cesfights.com/