WaterFire Providence continues to light up the city. This morning we welcomed back Ed Cabral, Director of Sponsorships & Corporate Relations for WaterFire Providence, who had details regarding what we can expect this weekend, and Eddie Jenkins, Vice President, COX Business, who chatted about the Get Started Rhode Island Program for budding entrepreneurs.

For additional dates and more info, visit: https://waterfire.org/

For details regarding Get Started Rhode Island, head to: https://www.getstartedrhodeisland.com/

