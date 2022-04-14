In the world of music and live performance, The Temptations are as iconic as it gets. We all know the songs but what is the true story behind it all?

Per their website:

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Ain’t Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Brendan Kirby caught up with two of the show’s stars, Deri’Andra Tucker who plays Diana Ross, and Michael Andreaus who plays Berry Gordy, to learn more about this spectacular show which you can catch on stage at PPAC through Sunday.

For more info, visit: https://www.ppacri.org/

