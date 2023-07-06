Donie Burch from Bravo’s Dancing Queens is here today! We’re so excited to have her in-studio sharing about her experience on the show.

The series follows a group of women as they invest their time and money into their all-consuming passion to vie for the top spots, respect and recognition in the world of Pro-Am dance competitions. Pro-Am combines amateur dancers competing with professional partners. These highly skilled amateur dancers spend tens of thousands of dollars on their hair, makeup and outfits, plus the expenses for their professional partners to practice, travel and compete.

You can catch all Dancing Queens episodes streaming on Peacock.