The Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County (DVRCSC) is a nonprofit agency that works toward a future free of violence, and to build a community in which each individual shares the responsibility to create a culture of safety and personal dignity.

They work collaboratively to offer safety, support, advocacy, education and a network of services to the residents of Washington County. The DVRCSC is dedicated to both preventing and responding to domestic violence by working to change the social conditions, beliefs, and social actions that perpetuate abuse.

The Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County Gala will be held on Thursday, May 18th, at Shepards Run Located in South Kingstown, RI. This is DVRCS’s biggest fundraiser of the year. There will be cocktails, dinner and dancing!

Head here for more information: https://dvrcsc.org/