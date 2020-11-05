Dollars & Sense: Helping Small Business

FILE – In this March 25, 2020 file photo, the dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, in Providence, R.I. Desperate small business owners who hoped for a quick government lifeline to help them survive the coronavirus crisis are still without funds, instead battling red tape, wary banks and swamped computer systems. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Meaghan Giansiracusa who manages Business Banking for Chase in Rhode Island talks to The Rhode Show about helping small businesses survive. For more information go to: https://www.chase.com/business.

