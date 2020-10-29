Dollars & Sense: A Guide for Home Buyers

FILE- In this June 8, 2018, file photo a for sale sign stands in front of a house, in Jenkintown, Pa. U.S. home prices accelerated in March 2020 even though sales plummeted, as those Americans still buying bid for a sharply diminished supply of homes. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Rhode Island Market Director Patty Gilman talks with The Rhode Show in this week’s JPMorgan Chase “Dollars And Sense” segment. She shares a guide for Home Buyers!
This segment will focus on these key topics:
1. Set a Saving Plan
2. Understand Your Credit Score
3. Ask Questions
4. Avoid Being House Poor
For more information, go to https://www.chase.com/personal/mortgage!

