Dollars & Sense: A Guide for Home Buyers

Rhode Island Market Director Patty Gilman talks with The Rhode Show in this week’s JPMorgan Chase “Dollars And Sense” segment. She shares a guide for Home Buyers!
This segment will focus on these key topics:
1. Set a Saving Plan
2. Understand Your Credit Score
3. Ask Questions
4. Avoid Being House Poor
For more information, go to https://www.chase.com/personal/mortgage!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.