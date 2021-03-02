Dogtopia celebrates 1 year anniversary

Dogtopia Warwick, a premiere dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training facility in Warwick, RI is celebrated their one year anniversary on February 24. Dogtopia also raised money throughout the year through various events with pet parents and Maynard Dog Training Solution for The Dogtopia Foundation to help fund services dog for US Military Veterans.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.