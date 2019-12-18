1  of  2
FILE – This image released by Disney shows Elsa the Snow Queen, voiced by Idina Menzel, in a scene from the animated feature "Frozen."

Favorite Disney stories come to life as you thaw a frozen heart with Elsa, sail along with Moana, dance with the Toy Story friends and feel inspired by the Disney Princesses.

Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories skates into Providence for 10 performances during Christmas vacation week:

Thursday, December 26th; 3pm & 7pm
• Friday, December 27th; 11am & 3pm
• Saturday, December 28th; 11am, 3pm & 7pm
• Sunday, December 29th; 10am, 2pm, & 6pm

Share the excitement and make new memories at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! Purchase your tickets today: https://www.disneyonice.com/celebrate-memories?h=1

