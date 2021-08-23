Disney celebrates World Princess Week

Learn why Disney is debuting a new series: The Courage & Kindness Club – a magical interview to promote diversity & independence for World Princess Week.
Parenting Expert Joyce Brewer explains how a fun-filled campaign with Disney princess characters hopes to inspire a million acts of kindness.
