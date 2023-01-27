This year Disney is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of The Disney Company with a year-long celebration officially kicking off today (January 27th, 2023). TravelZoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie shares with us how Disney will be celebrating this tremendous milestone, as well as showcasing some new attractions that guests can look forward to.

