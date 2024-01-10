Discovery Newport in 2024

In Newport, you’ll find amazing ocean vistas, globally acclaimed lodgings, and an array of distinctive destinations waiting to be discovered—just the starting point of this extraordinary city.
Lucky for us, the excitement doesn’t end there.
As each year rolls on, we look forward to fresh events and the revival of cherished annual traditions in the vicinity.
Think of the Newport Winter Festival, Newport Flower Show, Newport Polo, and Newport Folk Festival.
