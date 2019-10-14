Breaking News
Vandals target Providence’s Christopher Columbus statue
Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show - Weekdays 9-10 a.m.

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Discovering RI’s explorers

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Since it’s Columbus Day, we figured we’d once again check in with our favorite Rhode Island historian, Bob Burke.

Brendan met up with him to learn more all about Rhode Island’s explorers. Who are they? Where are they from? What do we need to know? B&B hit the streets to discover the explorers…

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com