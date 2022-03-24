For multiple decades, every spring, members of the trucking industry have convened to discuss the latest developments and innovations within their field at the Mid-America Trucking Show. Now, more than ever, the role of Truckers and the importance of their profession are in the spotlight as supply chain issues continue to be at the forefront of the National dialogue.

This morning we were joined by Tech Expert Paul Hochman who discussed issues facing the industry, advances they’re making, and how Truck drivers continue to be heroes behind-the-scenes in the United States.

For additional info, head to: https://truckstop.com/

