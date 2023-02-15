If you have ever wanted to learn more about the beautiful instrument that is the piano, the folks at Avery Piano Company can tune you right in. Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to meet the team and learn all about it this beautiful location which has been in downtown Providence for nearly a century.
To learn more, head to: https://averypiano.com/
