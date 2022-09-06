Fascinated by JAWS? Interested in the overall history of sharks? Maybe you’d just like to learn something new or check out a collection of very cool and rare items? Whatever your level of interest may be, you’ll want to drop by the Living Sharks Museum & Research Center in Westerly.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to meet Owner/Curator Keith Cowley and to learn more about this fascinating location.

For additional info, head to: https://www.livingsharks.org/