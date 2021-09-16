Disaster Evacuation Plan for Pets Could Also Save Human Lives

American Humane Disaster & Cruelty Response Specialist Amber Batteiger and Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas shared how the country’s leading brewer is leveraging its emergency drinking water program to help pets and its voice to help raise awareness of how having a pet evacuation plan can also save the lives of volunteers and first responders.

