Disaster Evacuation Plan for Pets Could Also Save Human Lives

MOAB CITY, Utah (NewsNation Now) — The Moab City Police Department in Utah Thursday released body camera footage following an alleged physical altercation between YouTuber Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, just weeks before she disappeared.

The hour-long body camera footage shows officers responding to a 911 call reporting an alleged domestic dispute between the pair on Aug. 12 in Utah. The childhood sweethearts were on a cross-country road trip together, saying on social media accounts they intended to reach Oregon by March.