Dinosaurs Among Us opens on April 7 and runs through August 13, 2023.

Dinosaurs Among Us opens on Friday, just in time for spring break. It’s perfect timing for parents who are looking for fun/safe things to do while their kids are out of school.

Featuring nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, this is one of the most extensive outdoor dinosaur exhibits of its kind.

In addition to this fantastic dinosaur exhibit, RWP Zoo also has a special bird show that will surprise and delight our guests. Opens April 14tt. Today we met Reba, a red-tailed hawk.

During spring break, animals like Reba or other of our ambassador animals are out on the grounds for you to meet and get up close to.