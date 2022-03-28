It was a wild night at The Oscars.
Some surprise wins and some snubs and yes even a slap heard around the world.
Breaking it all down for us this morning was Executive Director of the Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival, George Marshall along with Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film and Television Office, Steven Feinberg.
