“Designing” your ideal career path

With School either back in session already or getting closer, students will certainly want to be putting their best foot forward and in some cases may even be thinking about their future careers.

This morning we welcomed Lance Aleksiewicz from Ace Mentor Program of RI and Edwin Montas, Project Engineer with Gilbane. They discussed careers in Design and Construction and how they might be right for you.

To learn more about The ACE Mentor Program visit: https://www.acementor.org/affiliates/rhode-island/

For more from Gilbane, head to: https://www.gilbaneco.com/

