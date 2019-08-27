Live Now
Rob Gronkowski News Conference About Future Endeavor
Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

“Designing” your ideal career path

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1559822447409.jpg.jpg

With School either back in session already or getting closer, students will certainly want to be putting their best foot forward and in some cases may even be thinking about their future careers.

This morning we welcomed Lance Aleksiewicz from Ace Mentor Program of RI and Edwin Montas, Project Engineer with Gilbane. They discussed careers in Design and Construction and how they might be right for you.

To learn more about The ACE Mentor Program visit: https://www.acementor.org/affiliates/rhode-island/

For more from Gilbane, head to: https://www.gilbaneco.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams