This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Joseph Perroni, President and Chief Executive Officer, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, along with Dr. Elizabeth Benz, Director, Samuels Sinclair Dental Center. Announcing an exciting new expansion of the two organization’s longtime partnership, they also highlighted a recent grant provided by Delta Dental of Rhode Island that will allow Samuels Sinclair to launch the state’s first Oral Surgery Residency Program.

For more info, visit: https://www.deltadentalri.com/