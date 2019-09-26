Delicious drinks for Fall

Just in time for the first week of Fall, we welcomed back our friend Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, who shared some fun recipe ideas that you will want to try out this season.
Orchard Martini
1 oz. Ramazzotti Rosato
1 oz. Gin
1 oz. Perfect puree apple
1 oz. POM wonderful juice
METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into coupe glass.
GARNISH: local apple slice
Harvest Moon Spritz
3/4 oz. Amaro Dell’Etna
Top w/ Q Kola
METHOD: Build into a highball glass with ice. Stir briefly.
GARNISH: mint sprig, edible flower, and lotus root slice
No Alco-Fall
1 oz. Apple cider
1 oz. POM wonderful juice
3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into martini glass.
GARNISH: local apple slice
