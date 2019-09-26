Breaking News
Delicious drinks for Fall

The Rhode Show

Just in time for the first week of Fall, we welcomed back our friend Jonathan Pogash, The Cocktail Guru, who shared some fun recipe ideas that you will want to try out this season.

Orchard Martini

1 oz. Ramazzotti Rosato

1 oz. Gin

1 oz. Perfect puree apple 

1 oz. POM wonderful juice

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into coupe glass.

GARNISH: local apple slice

Harvest Moon Spritz

3/4 oz. Amaro Dell’Etna

Top w/ Q Kola

METHOD: Build into a highball glass with ice.  Stir briefly.

GARNISH: mint sprig, edible flower, and lotus root slice

No Alco-Fall

1 oz. Apple cider

1 oz. POM wonderful juice 

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

METHOD: Shake very well with ice and strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: local apple slice

