Dear Rhode Island project builds connections across The Ocean State

In a time when many are seemingly disconnecting more than actually connecting, a new project seeks to build even more bridges!

This morning we learned all about Dear Rhode Island, a community-driven project designed to foster connections across Rhode Island using the power of letters. Co-Founded by Jessica David and What Cheer Writers Club Staff Members, they are proving, as they say, that it is still possible to reach out, engage, and exchange.

Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ over Zoom, Jessica chatted about how the program works as well as how we can be directly involved. She also discussed a new initiative as Dear Rhode Island partners with Rhode Island healthcare organizations to share letters of gratitude with those who continue to work tirelessly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about this and the program overall, head to: https://dearri.com/

For info about What Cheer Writers Club, vistt: https://www.whatcheerclub.org/

