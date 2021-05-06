Dean Norris talks new role in ‘United States of Al’

Posted: / Updated:

Fans know him best from “Breaking Bad”, but now Dean Norris is starring in a new comedy on CBS: “United States of Al.” Dean took a few minutes to chat with “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning, about this new role, the cast, and working on set during a pandemic. Check out the full clip for the conversation, and tune in to “United States of Al” Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. on WPRI-12.

