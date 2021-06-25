Daytime Emmys to be held Friday!

Presenters, special appearances and on-air categories have been announced for the 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, to be broadcast Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. As previously announced, Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy® Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy® Award-winning show THE TALK, will host the broadcast. This marks the fifth time Underwood has hosted the show and the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy® Awards, more than any other network.

The 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS will feature talent appearing from the Emmy stage in Los Angeles, individual show studios and homes to accept their awards. Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances and pay tribute to legends Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King. Also, Diamond White from THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is scoring and singing the song for the “In Memoriam” segment.

The Rhode Show talks with Daytime Emmy Nominees, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson on Y&R) & Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester on The Bold & The Beautiful) about the upcoming show!