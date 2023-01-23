Tracey Bregman is celebrating 40 years on The Young and the Restless.
Tracey’s character is Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless.
Through the years, fans have enjoyed watching Lauren’s turbulent love life, epic rivalries while making her mark as one of the show’s leading ladies.
Y&R is celebrating Lauren Fenmore and her portrayer, Daytime Emmy Award Winner Tracey Bregman with a special episode airing on Wednesday, January 25.
