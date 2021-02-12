Dating expert shares why 6 feet away is the right way to attract new love

Relationship expert Marni Battista has helped thousands find true love through her revolutionary approach to dating, and is now helping singles make a connection in an age of social distancing, social issues, and social atrophy. Marni joins The Rhode Show with reasons why six feet away is actually the right way to attract new love.

