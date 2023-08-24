Karen Dalton President and Founder, Certified Health Coach of Dare to Dream Ranch stopped by the show to share about the upcoming 2nd Annual Yellow Ribbon Gala to support veterans and their families.

Founded in 2014, Dare To Dream Ranch provides innovative alternative therapy programs for U.S. Military veterans and their families struggling with emotional challenges such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) anxiety, Depression, Military Sexual Trauma and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury.

Find out about the Dare to Dream Ranch 2nd Annual Yellow Ribbon Gala to support our veterans and their families Saturday, September 16, Crowne Plaza, Warwick, RI.

