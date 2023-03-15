If you haven’t already started celebrating, St. Patrick’s Day is just a few days away. Believed to have started as early as 1600 B.C. – Irish dancing is a key component of the holiday. The Clann Lir Academy of Irish Dance joined us in the studio to show us the global tradition.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.