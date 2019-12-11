DAI Restore can restore your damage.

With winter comes snow, ice…and low temps.

Which comes with the risk of pipes bursting in the home!

This morning to help us avoid just that was Maxx Gervasio of DAI Restore.

DAI Restore offers fire, smoke, water and mold damage restoration services to residential and commercial properties along with 24/7 Emergency Service.

DAI Restore also specializes in document restoration drying and consulting.



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

