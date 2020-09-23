CVS Health supports Children’s Friend

As this year’s CVS Health Charity Classic continues to raise funds virtually for local charities, we continue to learn more about them and how they are handling life during the pandemic. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we checked in with David Caprio, President/CEO of Children’s Friend, to hear the latest news from their organization.

To learn more about them, visit: https://www.cfsri.org/

For info on the CVS Health Charity Classic, head to: https://www.cvshealthcharityclassic.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

