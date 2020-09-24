CVS Health supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

As this year’s CVS Health Charity Classic continues to raise funds virtually for local charities, we continue to learn more about them and how they are handling life during the pandemic. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we checked in with Nicole Dufresne, President/CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence, to hear the latest news from their organization and how their partnership with CVS Health has yielded such positive results.

For more info on Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence: https://bgcprov.org/

For the latest from the CVS Health Charity Classic: https://www.cvshealthcharityclassic.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

