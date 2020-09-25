CVS Health Charity Classic Supports Crossroads RI

Crossroads Rhode Island is among the many charities benefitting from this year’s CVS Health Charity Classic. President & CEO or Crossroads RI, Karen Santilli, shares the organization’s mission, how they’re faring during the pandemic, and why they need the community’s support. Crossroads Rhode Island has had a long relationship with the CVS Health Charity Classic which Karen speaks to as well.

