CVS Health Charity Classic Supports Crossroads RI

Crossroads Rhode Island is among the many charities benefitting from this year’s CVS Health Charity Classic. President & CEO or Crossroads RI, Karen Santilli, shares the organization’s mission, how they’re faring during the pandemic, and why they need the community’s support. Crossroads Rhode Island has had a long relationship with the CVS Health Charity Classic which Karen speaks to as well.

