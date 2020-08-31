CSL Plasma needs your donations

Have you ever considered donating plasma? It plays a crucial role with regard to our overall health and your willingness to give could greatly help someone in need.

This morning we were joined by Renee Keyser, Center Manager at CSL Plasma in Johnston, who shared more info and answered questions about how and why we should donate as well as what we need to bring along for a successful donation experience.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cslplasma.com/center/ri

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.