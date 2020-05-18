Crossroads ‘Women Helping Women’ goes virtual!

Crossroads has rescheduled their thirteenth annual “Women Helping Women”, and this year its going virtual! Join online on Thursday, May 21 from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Hundreds of women will join in from the comfort of their homes to celebrate and support the critical services and programs that Crossroads provides for women experiencing homelessness.During this crisis, Crossroads’ mission to help these women secure stable homes is more vital than ever.

Last year Crossroads was able to serve over 1,000 women in programs like emergency shelter, domestic violence support, education & employment and housing. And now these women–our grandmothers, mothers, sisters and daughters — need help more than ever. In fact, during this difficult time, Crossroads has seen an increase of 30% in the number of calls to our Domestic Violence Program.

Register now for this empowering event!