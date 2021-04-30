Crossroads RI to host ‘Women Helping Women’ event

Karen A. Santilli, CEO and President of Crossroads Rhode Island stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to discuss the upcoming “Women Helping Women” virtual event. Each year, Women Helping Women raises more than $100,000 each year in support of women experiencing homelessness. It supports women in our community with the critical help they need to make it through these challenging times, including emergency shelter, housing, education and employment programs, and more.

Historically, homelessness was primarily experienced by men, but now the number of women is catching up. Recent statistics show that 48 percent of individuals experiencing homelessness are women, with an over-representation of women of Color.

This year’s virtual event will be held on May 6, and will serve as a powerful networking event, which has always been such a special part to the evening, with hundreds of participants each year.

Each registered guest will receive a special favor box mailed to them prior to the event, courtesy of Crossroads donor and friend, Deb Bedrosian.

There will also be a special cocktail drink created exclusively for the event by Two Gals Cocktails out of Bristol – and the recipe is included in the favor box.

Visit crossroadsri.org and click Women Helping Women to learn more and to register

For Tickets, the suggested minimum donation is $125 per registration.

Your support of this event will help hundreds of women in need overcome their homelessness. And these women – our grandmothers, mothers, sisters and daughters – need your help more than ever.