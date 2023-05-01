Crossroads is excited to announce that our 16th annual Women Helping Women fundraising event will be held on Thursday, May 11 at the Graduate Providence. This empowering event allows hundreds of women in need in Rhode Island access critical services at Crossroads to help them overcome their homelessness.
Crossroads Rhode Island CEO, Karen Santilli, shares the details about the event!
