Crossroads RI celebrates 125th anniversary

Crossroads is the leading provider of housing and services to the homeless in Rhode Island. At Crossroads, helping at-risk individuals and families secure sable housing is their passion, not just their mission.

Karen Santilli, Crossroads RI President , joined us on set to discuss how they are celebrating 125 years of serving Rhode Island’s most vulnerable residents.

