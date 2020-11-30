Crossroads launches match campaign for ‘Giving Tuesday’

The oldest and largest exhibition of its kind in the United States - The Little Pictures Show & Sale at Providence Art Club - is back! This year, the beloved tradition turns 116 and continues to be a strong source of pride for the historic Providence Art Club. The show will feature over 600 works of art sized at 16” x 16” or less and priced at no more than $300.

This morning on 'The Rhode Show', Brendan Kirby caught up with Michael Rose to get the scoop on what we can expect.