Criminal Minds returns for its final season

Returning for a 15th and final season, it’s a bittersweet day for fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ on CBS. Joining us this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ to chat further about what we can expect for this last year (and to exchange hair compliments with Brendan) were Matthew Gray Gubler and AJ Cook.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cbs.com/shows/criminal_minds/

