Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Criminal Minds returns for its final season

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Returning for a 15th and final season, it’s a bittersweet day for fans of ‘Criminal Minds’ on CBS. Joining us this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ to chat further about what we can expect for this last year (and to exchange hair compliments with Brendan) were Matthew Gray Gubler and AJ Cook.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cbs.com/shows/criminal_minds/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com