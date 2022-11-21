“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Premieres with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, Exclusively on Paramount+ . In “CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION”, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. They joined The Rhode Show with more info about the series!

