Each week, CRIMEFEED delves into key, true crime stories as they unfold, bringing the audience breaking news updates in cases at the forefront of headlines across the globe. Nancy Grace, award-winning journalist Mara S. Campo and former police sergeant and private investigator Derrick Levasseur lend their extensive knowledge and expertise as they evaluate each story, weighing in on everything from the legal and police proceedings to the forensics in the investigation. Grace, Campo and Levasseur are also joined by a variety of guests such as investigators, survivors, true crime experts, attorneys and law enforcement throughout each segment. Cases covered on Crimefeed thus far include: the Natalee Holloway case and Joran van der Sloot’s confession, Idaho Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s trial; the murders of Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard, and Tupac Shakur’s murder suspect.

Nancy joins The Rhode Show to tell us more about the show!