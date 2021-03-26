‘Crime Weekly’ podcast dives deeper into true crime cases

RI Native, Derrick Levasseur, provides his detective perspective to a new podcast that examines true crime cases. From JonBenét Ramsey to the Watts Family murders and many more, listen as he and co-host Stephanie Harlow share their thoughts on popular cases.
Crime Weekly is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.
