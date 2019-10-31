Creepy Cocktails in the Cauldron

Breaking News
date 2019-10-31
The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joins us with some spooky sips for Halloween!

Spooky Sangria

2 oz Carpano Bianco vermouth 

1 oz Italicus 

2 oz soda water

2 oz Medici Lambrusco 

Method: Build directly into wine glass. Stir briefly. 

Garnish:  cranberries and orange slice  

Vanderbilt Fortune 

1 oz Amaro Lucano

2 oz Apple cider

1/2 oz almond syrup 

1 oz aquafaba 

Method: Shake well with ice and strain into martini glass. 

Garnish: bitters and lemon peel and herbs 

Non Alc cider punch 

2 oz Apple cider

2 oz cranberry juice

1/2 oz honey syrup 

Method: Build into pumpkin mug. 

Garnish: gummy worms or other candy…

