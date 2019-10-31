Creepy Cocktails in the Cauldron

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash joins us with some spooky sips for Halloween!
Spooky Sangria
2 oz Carpano Bianco vermouth
1 oz Italicus
2 oz soda water
2 oz Medici Lambrusco
Method: Build directly into wine glass. Stir briefly.
Garnish: cranberries and orange slice
Vanderbilt Fortune
1 oz Amaro Lucano
2 oz Apple cider
1/2 oz almond syrup
1 oz aquafaba
Method: Shake well with ice and strain into martini glass.
Garnish: bitters and lemon peel and herbs
Non Alc cider punch
2 oz Apple cider
2 oz cranberry juice
1/2 oz honey syrup
Method: Build into pumpkin mug.
Garnish: gummy worms or other candy…